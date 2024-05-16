Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds PE teacher who “fabricated marks” and “deliberately flouted examination regulations” has been banned indefinitely by the regulator.

Shane McLeer, a teacher at Ralph Thoresby School in Leeds, put students at risk of “not obtaining the relevant qualification”, and had the potential of having a detrimental effect on their future, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel found.

The TRA professional teacher misconduct panel hearing was told that, during the academic year of 2021-2022, Mr McLeer taught, delivered and assessed the OCR Cambridge Nationals module in sports studies at the school.

In a report published following the misconduct hearing, the TRA said Mr McLeer, 46, “provided a signed statement of agreed facts and admitted unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute”.

The report said the specific module in question consisted of one exam and two coursework units, each comprising four learning objectives (LOs).

The teacher worked at Ralph Thoresby School, in Holt Park.

Marks for the first two objectives were submitted and agreed, the report said.

However, the remaining two objectives were not “standardised in the usual way”, the hearing was told, and the school could not find any evidence that the work had been completed by the students.

Statements from students supported the allegation, indicating that they only completed work for the first two learning objectives, the report said.

The report said: “Mr McLeer admitted the facts of the allegations and that his conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.” The panel heard that Mr McLeer had a “previously good record”, and that his conduct “appeared to be out of character given the positive references from his colleagues”.

The report said: “There was evidence of health and other personal issues in Mr McLeer's life at the relevant time and that it was a period of significant and ongoing stress for him. This was acknowledged by the School.

“Mr McLeer's conduct may be seen as an isolated episode in an otherwise unblemished teaching career. Mr McLeer has demonstrated a deep regret and remorse in respect of his conduct. He took full responsibility for his actions and demonstrated an early awareness of the negative impact of his actions on the pupils and the School.”

However, the misconduct panel ruled that Mr McLeer was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

The report said: “In arriving at this conclusion, the panel had regard to the fact that Mr McLeer fabricated pupils' grades in respect of two learning objectives, which meant this was not a momentary lapse and amounted to a serious breach of the Teachers' Standards. There was a clear public interest consideration in maintaining the integrity of public assessments/examinations.

“The panel had concluded that Mr McLeer's actions were a deliberate attempt to mislead both the School and the moderator and he had disregarded examination regulations. In the panel's view, in these circumstances the nature and severity of the behaviour was at the serious end of the spectrum.

“Accordingly, the panel made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that a prohibition order should be imposed with immediate effect.”

Before delivering its ruling, the panel considered that an average member of the public would be shocked to learn a teacher had “fabricated marks and deliberately flouted examination regulations.”

Mr McLeer was banned from teaching indefinitely following the hearing but can apply to have the order lifted from May, 2026.