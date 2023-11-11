The outstanding behaviour of pupils at a south Leeds primary school has been praised by Ofsted.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queenswood School, located Queen Street, Morley, was rated Good overall by Ofsted inspectors but received an Outstanding grade for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

All pupils are said to attend the “friendly and inclusive school” where they are looked after by friends and caring adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “A positive and respectful culture threads through everything that the school does. Every pupil is an important member of the school family and takes an active role in contributing to the school community.

Queenswood School, located Queen Street, Morley, was rated Good overall by Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Queenswood School

“Pupils’ behaviour is exceptionally positive. This is the result of their understanding of important concepts such as the need to respect others who may be different to them. Pupils support each other to maintain the high standards that the school has set for their behaviour and conduct.”

Queenswood benefit from a good quality of education and in each subject, the school has “clearly identified” what they want pupils to know by the end of each year. Teachers are clear and help them achieve their outcomes.

Some pupils have leadership roles such as safety councillors, while others are reading buddies and they benefit from the personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum that is in place across the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “Teachers are skilled at showing pupils the links between different topics and across subjects. However, they are not clear consistently about what pupils have learned in earlier key stages.

“As a result, teachers have to take valuable learning time to question and check pupils’ prior knowledge.”

Headteacher Julie Tanner said: Without doubt, this super report is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of each member of the school community. Queenswood provides an outstanding educational environment for our children and helps equip them so that they will be able to take up a useful place in society as confident, caring, thoughtful and thinking people.