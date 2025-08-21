Pupils from Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford celebrate GCSE success

Pupils from Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford celebrate GCSE results success.

Pupils at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford, achieve strong results in their GCSE exams.

Roshaan Mahmood is among this year’s top achievers, having secured seven grade 9s (the highest grade possible), two grade 8s, and a grade 7. Roshaan, who will be studying A levels in Maths, Physics, Computer Science and Business at Bradford Grammar School, said: “It feels like only yesterday that I walked into school as a Year 7 pupil and now I have completed an important milestone in my educational journey. I will never be able to repay what this school has done for me these past five years, and I hope that my success can inspire others.”

Fellow pupil Ismail Sajad, who also excelled in his exams, reflected on his time at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy with similar gratitude, sharing: "Support from staff helped me through both challenges and successes. I leave with gratitude and quiet confidence for the future.” Ismail’s results include a grade 9 and eight grade 8s, and he looks forward to beginning A levels in Psychology, Economics and Computer Science at Dixons Sixth Form Academy.

For Ammaar Afaq, who joined the school in Year 9 following his family’s relocation to the UK, adapting to a new language and culture presented an added challenge. Ammaar quickly embraced the school’s ethos and made full use of the catch-up and intervention programmes provided to support his studies. His perseverance and determination have been rewarded with impressive exam results, including a grade 9, three grade 8s, and four grade 7s, and he will now undertake A levels in Maths, Chemistry and Biology at New College Bradford.

Robina Naznine, Principal at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford, said: "We are delighted to see our pupils once again demonstrate exceptional commitment and achieve impressive outcomes. Their determination and resilience, combined with the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and families, have truly made this possible. These achievements mark another important milestone in our pupils’ journey, and we are excited to watch them step confidently into the future, ready to embrace the many opportunities that lie ahead."