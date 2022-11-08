The scheme will see £500,000 invested by Leeds Trinity University in helping students meet the cost of such essentials as food, travel and laundry services.

It will also see library fines removed, as well as a better loans service for digital devices.

The centrepiece of the scheme will be a new “Grub Hub”, which will offer subsidised hot meals, as well as other food and hygiene essentials.

LTU Student Union President, Kelsey Howard-Matthews, and LTU board chairman Jamie Hanley.

Chairman of the LTU board Jamie Hanley met with student union president Kelsey Howard-Matthews earlier in the year to explore ideas that could mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on students.

Mr Hanley said: “It is a tragedy that support like this is needed at all, but I am delighted that our university is living true to our values and ensuring our staff and students are supported at this difficult time.

"I am particularly pleased that we have found a way to ensure that students in need will be able to access basic food and hygiene essentials as well as providing support for everyday necessities including travel and laundry costs.”

The new hub features £2 hot meals available each day in the canteen, which will be open to all students and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Charles Egbu, vice-chancellor at LTU, said: “With prices rising, we know that covering the costs of studying at university isn’t always easy. Nothing is more important to us than the success and wellbeing of our students, and we are committed to listening hard and continuing to work with the Students’ Union to understand the impact the cost of living crisis is having on our community.”

Kelsey Howard-Matthews, president of the Leeds Trinity Students’ Union, said: “The cost of living crisis is a very real concern for many students and we want to do everything we can to help.