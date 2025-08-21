Proud pupils at Tong Leadership Academy celebrate GCSE triumphs

Today marks a day of celebration at Tong Leadership Academy, as Year 11 pupils collect their GCSE and BTec results – the culmination of their hard work and the unwavering support of staff and families.

Akshat Sanghavi, one of this year’s top performers, is celebrating after earning five grade 9s – the highest possible award – three grade 8s, and a Distinction in ICT. With aspirations to become an AI/ML Engineer, the proud pupil will be continuing his studies overseas in India.

Another pupil celebrating a strong set of results is Ryan King – whose achievements include grade 9s in English Language, English Literature and Science, in addition to grade 8s in Geography and Maths. Ryan’s next chapter begins with A levels in Geography, Biology and Chemistry at New College Bradford.

Also progressing to further study at New College Bradford is Karolina Jaselskyte – whose results include a grade 9 and four grade 8s – and who has secured her place to study Geography, Maths and Graphic Design at A level.

Joining Ryan and Karolina, Zara Medhi is delighted that her results have opened the door to further opportunities – and she looks forward to starting A levels in Biology, Sociology and Psychology following a grade 9 and several grade 8s.

Aspiring musician, Sohan Chhiba, hit all the right notes with his GCSE success, securing seven grades at 7 and above, including four grade 9s, alongside strong BTec results. Sohan now looks forward to taking his talent further at Greenhead College, where he will study A levels in Music, Maths and French.

Munif Zia, Principal at Tong Leadership Academy, said: "I could not be prouder of our Year 11 pupils and all that they have achieved. Their results are the product of determination, perseverance and the commitment they have shown throughout their time with us. These successes also reflect the dedication of our staff who have worked tirelessly to support, encourage and inspire our pupils to aim high and realise their potential.

“As our pupils now move on to further study, apprenticeships or the workplace, we know they will carry forward the same resilience, values and ambition that have led them to this point. We look forward to seeing them embrace new opportunities and continue to shine in the years ahead."

Tong Leadership Academy is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://tongleadershipacademy.com/