Primary School Teacher sets up The Welly Club Forest School for Local Community

By Rachel Badura
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
Rachel Badura, local primary school teacher and mum of two decided to leave teaching to pursue her dream of owning a Forest School. Rachel found the most perfect location for her venture, in the heart of Farsley, Leeds and set to work! The land took months of preparation with a lot of digging and building to be had but she finally turned her dream into a reality by creating such a wonderful space for the local community. Rachel offers play sessions on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as school trips and parties.

The Welly Club Forest School is a wonderful space where children can thrive and connect with nature and the outdoors. Rachel plans a theme each week and children are invited to come and learn through play with their grown ups. Sessions always end with an exciting story, songs and a toasted snack on the fire.

Parties can be themed - here is a 'bee' theme party The Welly Club recently hosted.

1. Contributed

Parties can be themed - here is a 'bee' theme party The Welly Club recently hosted. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
"We're Going on a Bear Hunt" - Can you spot the paw print?

2. Contributed

"We're Going on a Bear Hunt" - Can you spot the paw print? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Campfire snacks!

3. Contributed

Campfire snacks! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The mud kitchen. A lot of magic happens in here...

4. Contributed

The mud kitchen. A lot of magic happens in here... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
"The Shearing Shed" at The Welly Club Forest School

5. Contributed

"The Shearing Shed" at The Welly Club Forest School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice