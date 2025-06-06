Primary School Teacher sets up The Welly Club Forest School for Local Community

Rachel Badura, local primary school teacher and mum of two decided to leave teaching to pursue her dream of owning a Forest School. Rachel found the most perfect location for her venture, in the heart of Farsley, Leeds and set to work! The land took months of preparation with a lot of digging and building to be had but she finally turned her dream into a reality by creating such a wonderful space for the local community. Rachel offers play sessions on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as school trips and parties.