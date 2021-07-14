An artist's impression of the proposed new sixth form college in Pudsey.

Leeds Sixth Form College has launched a public consultation on its plans to build the new Pudsey Sixth Form College for up to 600 students.

The new college would have 26 classrooms and would include science laboratories, art and design studios, drama and theatre performance spaces and practical rooms.

It would offer 26 different subjects, including A Levels and BTEC applied qualifications.

The proposed sixth form college would serve students moving on from Crawshaw Academy, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe and Leeds West Academy.

It is anticipated that the new sixth form would open in September 2023 subject to planning permission.

The proposals have been brought forward by Leeds Sixth Form College - a member of Luminate Education Group- in partnership with Crawshaw Academy, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, and Leeds West Academy.

Bill Jones, deputy chief education officer at Luminate Education Group, said: "We’re delighted to be bringing forward these ambitious and much-needed plans which would benefit young people in Pudsey and throughout nearby communities. "

"Our hope is to provide 16-18-year olds with a modern learning environment, which delivers outstanding results and supports the transition of students from school to higher education or employment.

"As well as enjoying access to high quality facilities, students would have the chance to study a much broader curriculum, opening the door to career opportunities and other experiences.

“Pudsey Sixth Form will take a holistic approach to education, ensuring that students are not only fully prepared for their next step, but also finish as well-rounded, socially aware citizens.

“By investing in education provisions in Pudsey, we will not only ensure that young people have additional learning opportunities locally, but we will also help to create additional space for the growing number of 16-18-year olds in Leeds over the next decade.

“We are eager to ensure that the local community is at the heart of our plans and would welcome all feedback during this consultation phase.”

The public consultation will run until August 2 2021.