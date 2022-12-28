Developer Portakabin said The Eliza Brierley Academy would be built on the site of the former Copperfield College in Cross Green, and “will host 200 students aged 4-16”.

The school facilities will be split across two storeys with double height shared facilities in the middle.

It added that the school would be “delivered as offsite construction” by Portakabin.

The site and the artist's impression from the design and access statement. (Pic: JM Archictects/google)

The new site layout will also provide “extensive minibus drop-off facilities” and around 130 car parking spaces for staff and visitors. Two classrooms would be built for infant school (age 4-7) with another 11 for junior school and a further 12 for secondary. Around 150 staff are expected to work on site

The document stated: “Particular attention has been paid to preserving existing trees on site despite the need for extensive sculpting of levels on the site to achieve the shallow gradients required for accessibility compliant access.”

A previously-released report into earlier versions of the plans by Leeds City Council stated: “This proposed new special free school would… help young people into adulthood, to develop life skills and be ready for work through providing high quality specialist provision places improving life prospects.”

Cross Green Lane School opened in 1964, before reopening as Copperfield College in 1996. It closed its doors in 2004 before the buildings were demolished in 2010.

