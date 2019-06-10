Have your say

Over 600 students dropped out of the University of Leeds last year.

Figures released after an FOI request from The Knowledge Academy show 68 students dropped out of Languages - the highest from any course.

A total of 664 students dropped out of the institution in the 2017-18 academic year.

The international foundation year saw the fewest dropouts, with one person leaving the course between 2017 and 2018.

Russell Group universities formed the basis of the statistics.

The highest drop-out figures at Leeds were:

Languages - 68

Healthcare - 44

Mathematics - 36

Design - 34

The lowest drop-out figures at Leeds were:

Food science - 4

Dentistry - 4

Education - 6

The Knowledge Academy said the low drop-out rates were from courses "more specialised and therefore require students with a defined career path in mind before they begin study".

For more information visit https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com/