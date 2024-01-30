Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outwood Pre School, located in Leeds Road, Outwood, Wakefield, was rated Inadequate in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The popular Wakefield nursery was downgraded from its previous rating of Good, which it had held for its last five inspections - dating back to 2005.

Outwood Pre School was rated Inadequate in all four inspected categories. Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog said: "Staff do not sufficiently promote children's welfare. Some staff have insufficient safeguarding knowledge and the manager does not consistently work in partnership with other agencies.

"The arrangements to keep children hydrated do not fully promote children's good health. Despite this, most children enter happily as staff encourage them to find something to play with on entry."

Inspectors noted that children respond to staff requests, demonstrating their "developing understanding of expectation" and that upset children are quickly comforted.

Despite staff planning activities that help the children to progress, the nursery's curriculum was described by inspectors as "too advanced" given that most children move on to nursery school when they are three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: "Staff do not sufficiently promote children's good health. Each child has one small individual carton of milk set out on a table throughout the session which provides some hydration.

"However, children do not access water and staff do not offer children water during the session, to ensure their health is fully promoted."

Staff establish strong partnerships with parents and other professionals to effectively support and integrate children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

A spokesperson for Outwood Pre School said: "Outwood Preschool has been in our community for over fifty years. We have been through many changes with the inspection framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have always been a good provider with a fantastic team who work with both the children and their families to obtain the best outcome for each individual child and we will continue to put our children first.

"The inspector found fault with our provision and produced the report. Although we submitted corrections these were not upheld. We have already worked through the recommendations and made changes where needed.