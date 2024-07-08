Oulton Academy: Leeds school faces fresh strike action as teaching staff walk out amid contract dispute

By James Connolly
Published 8th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Teachers at a school in Leeds are set to strike again, as a row over contracts continues.

Union bosses have confirmed that action is planned at Oulton Academy both today (July 8) and tomorrow.

It is not the first time that staff have walked out. At the end of last month, 60 members of staff joined a picket at the school gates.

Teaching staff at Oulton Academy who are members of Leeds NEU are set to strike again today (July 8). | NEU

According to the Leeds branch of the National Education Union (NEU), the action follows a meeting with Adrian Kneeshaw, the CEO of Carlton Academy Trust, which runs the school.

The union claimed that Mr Kneeshaw refused to agree to incorporate national terms and conditions into new and future contracts for staff at the academy. The union also said that, despite the strike on June 28, the trust has not changed its position on the contracts.

Members of the NEU subsequently voted to continue with the industrial action. There are also plans for teaching staff to strike next week.

Terry Bambrook, Assistant Secretary at Leeds NEU, said: "We are not asking for anything additional, only to have the same rights and terms and conditions into the future as other teachers and support staff locally and nationally. This action is not taken lightly, and staff want to be at work doing what they do best."

