Victoria Primary Academy in East End Park was given a coveted “good” rating by Ofsted, with inspectors impressed by the “pride” shown in their school by pupils, and the “sharp focus” on learning from staff.

The school’s headteacher praised the work done by staff and pupils, adding that the school had been on a “journey” since its “requires improvement” rating in 2019.

The report, which was published this week following an inspection in September, said: “Pupils at Victoria Primary Academy are proud of their school. They recognise that their school has gone through a period of change and they can explain how this has made school better for them.

Pupils at Victoria Primary Academy celebrate their Ofsted success.

“Leaders are committed to developing strong relationships with the wider school community. They understand that parents and families would like to get to know them better. Senior leaders and teachers are available, and easily identifiable in named jackets, at the start and end of the school day.

“Leaders have clear expectations for what all pupils can and should achieve. Pupils, including children in the early years, understand these expectations and they work hard to achieve them. Pupils are respectful of each other and of the adults in the school.”

It added that movement around the school was “calm and orderly”, and that bullying was rare, with staff quick to deal with any incidents.

“[Staff] have organised various learning experiences that pupils can access throughout the school year,” it added. “There is also a wide range of after-school activities that pupils are encouraged to attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a sharp focus on the quality of education in Victoria Primary Academy. Leaders have given careful thought to what they want pupils to know, remember and be able to do in each subject.”

Sam Bailey, executive principal at Victoria Primary Academy, said: “This is fantastic recognition of all the hard work the team and the Trust have put into the school over the past few years. Victoria Primary Academy has been on a real journey and it has been a challenging process but we’re incredibly proud of the school today, and the superb quality of education we are providing to the children.