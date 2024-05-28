Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors have praised a west Leeds school where pupils are given a “sense of belonging”.

Pudsey Grammar School, located on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey, continues to be a Good school following an Ofsted inspection last month (April 2024).

It is a second successive positive rating for the Grammar School, previously Pudsey Grangefield School, following back-to-back Requires Improvements in 2014 and 2016.

The education watchdog said: “Pudsey Grammar is an inclusive school. The school is welcoming and pupils respect the differences in other people. Pupils get on very well with each other.

Pudsey Grammar School continues to be a Good school following an Ofsted inspection last month. Picture: Gary Longbottom

“The school has developed an ambitious curriculum for pupils. It is broad and balanced. Staff have high expectations of all pupils. The vast majority of pupils rise to the expectations and work hard.”

Pupils and staff are members of one of the school’s eight houses. The house system plays a central role in the school and provides a sense of belonging.

Safeguarding has a high profile across the school. It is very well led and pupils feel safe. Pupils learn about the “risks they may face as young adults in society”.

Typically, pupils behave well in lessons and the vast majority focus on their work. There are rewards and sanctions in place to support positive behaviour, and teachers apply these consistently.

Making recommendations on where the school could improve, the report added: “There is some variability in the implementation and delivery of the curriculum.

“This means that some pupils cannot always remember the key knowledge and concepts as well as they should.

“The support for pupils with SEND in individual subject areas is generic. As a result, provision for some pupils with SEND is not as effective as it should be.”

Pupils at Pudsey Grammar benefit from a “well-considered programme for their personal development”. It covers a wide range of areas, including physical and mental health.

Careers advice is an important part of the curriculum. Pupils from Year 7 upwards attend whole-school events that showcase the opportunities available for their next steps.