Ofsted has praised a Leeds primary school following their third straight Outstanding rating.

Rothwell St Mary's Catholic Primary School, located in Royds Lane, Rothwell, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It is the third consecutive Outstanding judgement for the school and the second one under the leadership of the current head teacher, Miss Siobhan Leonard.

The education watchdog said: “Rothwell St Mary’s is an exceptional school. All members of the school community consistently live out the school’s prized values of reverence, resilience and respect.

“The school has very high expectations of its pupils, and pupils try their best to meet these. Pupils achieve very well both academically and in all aspects of their personal development.”

Pupils are exceptionally well behaved and consistently show kindness towards their fellow pupils and school staff.

The school has created a “well-planned and carefully sequenced” curriculum. Leaders have identified the precise knowledge and skills pupils should learn and remember. Inspectors added: “Leaders are ambitious and frequently review the curriculum as part of their school improvement work. Pupils can talk about their learning in great detail. They enjoy their lessons and recognise how they are getting better over time.

“The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is a strength of the school. Staff ensure that pupils with SEND can access all learning on offer, through careful adaptation of tasks or by providing extra support when it is needed.”

There is a wide range of extra-curricular clubs and leaders ensure that everyone has the chance to take part.

Parents appreciate the work of the school. One parent said: “I could not wish for a better school for my child. Rothwell St Mary’s is a family with children and families at its heart.”

Headteacher Siobhan Leonard said: “I am delighted with the Ofsted outcome. It is not always about a grade, but rather a recognition of the continued efforts of staff, pupils, governors and parents over many years.