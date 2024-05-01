Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moortown Primary School, located in Shadwell Lane, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It marks a second successive Outstanding rating for the school - having previously received top marks from Ofsted in 2011.

The education watchdog said: “Moortown Primary School is a special place to learn. It is both academically ambitious and deeply caring. The school nurtures pupils’ talents and interests.

Moortown Primary School was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories. Picture: Steve Riding

“Staff motivate pupils to be curious and resilient. They approach new challenges with enthusiasm. Leaders have created an ambitious and inspirational curriculum.”

Moortown is described as a “happy and healthy” place to learn where children feel safe and younger children learn to “identify risks in their environment.”

The school’s curriculum “meets the needs” of all pupils extremely well and pupils develop a deep and rich understanding of subjects.

The report added: “The curriculum is skilfully taught with precision. Staff select appropriate activities and ask meaningful questions that help pupils to achieve highly. This includes those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Staff use assessment well to identify gaps in pupils’ skills and knowledge. They take swift action so that no pupil is left behind.”

The schools’ approach to nurturing pupils’ personal development is “exceptional”. Pupils meet the Lord Mayor, go on residentials, speak to authors and have talks from a range of role models such as female engineers.