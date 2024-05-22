Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors have downgraded a Leeds secondary school over concerns about pupils’ behaviour.

Corpus Christi Catholic College, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor, was rated as Requires Improvement during a recent inspection in March 2024.

It was downgraded in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management.

The school was previously rated Good following inspections in both 2015 and 2019.

The education watchdog said: “Corpus Christi is a welcoming school where pupils are safe. Most pupils say they have an adult in school who they can talk to if they have concerns.

“Most pupils enjoy school. However, bullying happens and some pupils say the school does not always deal with it effectively.”

Inspectors acknowledge that the school has taken “appropriate steps to begin to bring about improvements”. However, agree with parents that “expectations for behaviour and learning” are not as high in some lessons as they are in others.

The new curriculum “clearly identifies the core knowledge” that pupils should learn over time. Some departments are further along than others, in embedding this new curriculum.

All pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from studying a broad curriculum.

Inspectors added: “There is variation in how well the curriculum is being implemented. In most lessons, teachers have secure subject knowledge and explain concepts clearly.

“However, teachers do not systematically assess pupils’ understanding and adapt their teaching to respond to pupils’ misconceptions or gaps in knowledge. As a result, the impact of the curriculum is variable.”

Leaders have introduced more robust systems for tracking attendance. This is helping to inform the strategies the school uses to improve attendance.

The school has only recently operated with a full senior leadership team, which has helped “to bring recent improvements.”