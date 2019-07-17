Nursery children evicted from Leeds pre-school as land owners serve 12 days' notice

Parents of children at a West Leeds nursery have been given 12 days to find a new one after the land owners served them an eviction notice.

The future of Cookridge Pre School hung in the balance on Monday, after the parents of its 72 children were sent a letter saying the lease had been discontinued.

The nursery sits on land owned by adjoining Cookridge Primary School, who reportedly want to use the land to expand their own premises.

Distraught parents say they have been left high and dry, with a protest held outside the school on Monday morning.

A petition has also been set up to save the nursery.

Melissa Hughes has two children, including a four-year-old son with diagnosed autism, at Cookridge Pre School and said staff, parents and children had all been left devastated by the news.

She said: "The primary school own the pre-school land - they've been there for 12 years but the primary school have now given notice to leave the land or, in their words, they're 'changing the locks'.

"We all only found out on Friday and everyone is absolutely gutted. The staff have really good relationships with the parents and we feel like it's all been broken up."

Melissa added: "The nursery has been amazing for my children. All my kids have been through it and anyone I know who has started there has ended up thriving."

READ MORE: Leeds children help West Yorkshire Police by giving out handmade speeding tickets for drivers on busy road outside school

The letter sent to parents on Friday read: "It is with regret that I have to inform you that the Early Years Alliance, who manages the pre-school at Cookridge has been served notice by Leeds North West Education Partnership to vacate the premises by the 31st July 2019.

"We are extremely disappointed and saddened by this decision.

"We have tried unsuccessfully to secure our occupancy with the owner of the property, Leeds City Council, but have so far been unable to do so.

"They've given notice to leave the land or they're 'changing the locks'" -- Melissa Hughes, parent

"We have also sought a meeting with Leeds North West Education Partnership to arrive at an amicable solution. Although we are waiting a response to this request, the Partnership has made it clear it expects us to have left the premises by the above date.

"Sadly, this means we have no option but to close the pre-school permanently from the 24th July and not reopen in September for the Autumn term."

READ MORE: Leeds Jurassic Trail - Here is where children will be able to walk among dinosaurs this summer

A spokeswoman for the Early Years Alliance said: “We were shocked to receive an eviction notice from Leeds North West Education Partnership stating that we had to leave the premises.

"We have proudly provided early years education and childcare for a number of years for the local community, and despite our best efforts to obtain a reversal of this decision the Partnership has not agreed to this to date. Accordingly, we will cease nursery provision at Cookridge Pre-school at the end of this term.

"Our priority is to work with our staff for whom the news has been a devastating blow, and to do all we can for the families we serve as they now find themselves without childcare. We are still in communication with the solicitors for the school trust and as such we do not have any further comments at this stage.”

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “Responsibility for the school site moved to the Leeds North West Education Partnership (the Trust) in 2012 and since then the Trust has been in occupation and control of the site. Therefore the decision to evict the nursery was not the decision of the Council.

“We are committed to helping the families affected to find alternative nursery places for their children. Parents/carers are advised to look at the Leeds Family Information Service website in the first instance to find out what provision is available in the local area.”