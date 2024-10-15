Nields Academy asks the Local Slaithwaite Community to Help them in Contest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nields Academy in Slaithwaite has signed up to take part in a nationwide recycling contest run by Sistema®.

Nields Academy in Slaithwaite has signed up to take part in a nationwide recycling contest run by Sistema®, experts in food storage and hydration, in partnership with recycling experts TerraCycle, to win a new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled materials including recycled plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps.

The school is asking people in the Slaithwaite community to help them in their efforts to win the playground, by bringing their used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the school’s collection box. Used food storage containers and plastic bottles from any brand are accepted. The school collection bins, located in the school car park are open to the public 24/7.

To participate in The Sistema® Recycled Playground Contest, Primary Schools such as Nields Academy in Slaithwaite signed up to the Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme. This is a free national recycling programme for all brands of used food storage containers and lids and plastic bottles and caps, which cannot be recycled through conventional kerbside recycling collections and would otherwise end up in landfill.

Pictured above: Pupils Sofia Shannon, Alice Manning, Alice Brooder & Willow Lumb from Nields Academy with its Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme collection box.

The school that collects the largest amount of used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to send back to TerraCycle to be recycled, will win the top prize; a playground with a frame made from 100% recycled material. The recycled playground will comprise of two slides, an approach ramp with rope and a large joining platform amongst other features. Additionally, the winning and runner-up school will also both win a Sistema lunchbox and water bottle for each pupil. The winners will be announced in January 2025.

Mrs Hill from Nields Academy commented: “We’re thrilled to be participating in this great contest from Sistema and we are calling on all members of the Slaithwaite community to help us be in with a chance of winning a brand-new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled waste. Simply bring any used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the drop-off location collection bins in the school car park (HD7 5HT) which is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a fantastic initiative that will not only enhance our outdoor learning in the school garden but also benefit the environment. It will educate our pupils and the local community on the importance of recycling. We have already raised an incredible £100 by recycling over a tonne of waste not accepted via council kerbside recycling which would have been incinerated. We are very grateful to everyone who has participated so far. However, we want to do more!

We also collect on TerraCycle’s Warburtons Wax Wrap Free Recycling Programme, The Ferrero Pralines Free Recycling Programme and The Pringles® Tube Free Collection Programme, among others, so please feel free to drop off these types of waste to our public access collection point too!”

Nields Academy will be able to monitor the amount of waste they have sent in for recycling and their efforts in the contest through a leaderboard on the Sistema® contest page on the TerraCycle website, which is updated on a monthly basis.

Members of the public can drop off used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the public access collection bins located in the school car park (HD7 5HT) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To find out more about the contest, or to view the full T&Cs, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/contests/the-sistema-recycled-playground-contest. Alternatively, to find out more about Sistema® please visit www.sistemaplastics.com/uk or for more information on TerraCycle and its free recycling programmes such as the one with Sistema®, please visit www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/sistema-uk.