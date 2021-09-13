Hundreds of people attended the official opening of Alder Tree Primary School, in the Potternewton area of the city, under the leadership of the White Rose Academies Trust.

It is the first primary school to be managed by the trust - which also runs Leeds City Academy, Leeds East Academy and Leeds West Academy - and comes after the school, previously known as Mill Field Primary, struggled with results.

Its last full Ofsted inspection in 2019 deemed the school inadequate.

The plaque at Alder Tree school is unveiled at the newly rebranded school's official launch.

The trust intends to take on more primary schools and having already developed a new curriculum for the school, it is introducing ‘High Performance Learning (HPL)’ which is a new philosophy for learning across the Trust.

"Here at the White Rose Academies Trust, we don’t believe it should be reserved for just private sector schools, we want to bring it to our communities. HPL is built on the genuine belief that all students can perform highly, it advocates that if we deliberately teach students the skills and characteristics that really underpin the highest performers in our society, that it will radically improve their performance as well, without exception.

"So, in addition to teaching maths, English, literacy etc., we also teach our students how to think and approach learning”.

Among the dignitaries at last Wednesday's official unveiling party were Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council; Dr Shaid Mahmood, chair of Luminate Education Group and Colin

Booth OBE - CEO of Luminate Education Group.

In addition there were pupils and their families, staff, local MPs and councillors, members of the Luminate Education Group Board of Directors, White Rose Academies Trust Board of Directors, members of the Leeds Learning Alliance, Leeds Trinity University, Hamara, the Leeds United Foundation, other partners of the Trust and also the Principals from all the White Rose academies.

There was a barbecue, hot and cold drinks, ice creams, bouncy castles, a raffle and dancing as well as goody bags for pupils.

Throughout summer the school has undergone many improvements, both interior and exterior, as well as the refurb.

Mr Wilcocks said: "This is only the beginning, we have so many plans, lots of building work has taken place over the summer but there is lots more planned to make this school the best it can possibly be, and we won’t rest until this building and the school that is represents is a hub of hope and harmony for the local community. We want to make this a place of magic and wonder for every child who walks through those gates”.