Members of the Leeds education community are among those recognised in the New Year Honours.

Key figures at the University of Leeds and Jean Clennell, the former deputy headteacher at Roundhay School, have received distinctions for their service in the sector.

Ms Clennell was the deputy headteacher at the esteemed Leeds school for 26 years and, since retiring in 2012, has committed her time to various causes, including the Rotary Club of Roundhay and with Harehills-based children’s charity CATCH.

She has received an OBE for services to education.

Emeritus Professor of Medicine Paul Stewart has been awarded a CBE for services to medical science. | University of Leeds

Emeritus Professor of Medicine Paul Stewart has been awarded a CBE for services to medical science.

A former Dean of the Medical School and Executive Dean of Leeds’ Faculty of Medicine and Health, Professor Stewart has led new discoveries in hypertension and metabolic and endocrine diseases.

His 40 years of clinical service in the NHS as a Consultant Endocrinologist included 13 years of executive leadership in medical schools and health faculties at the universities of Leeds and Birmingham.

Born in Harrogate and a lifelong supporter of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds United, his many key roles on health boards and networks have included Vice Chair of Prostate Cancer UK, Acting President and member of Council of the Academy of Medical Sciences and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Professor Stewart said: “I am truly humbled by this national honour. It has been a huge privilege to be able to contribute to a research-embedded UK health ecosystem and in doing so improve the lives and health outcomes of our patients.”

Alastair Da Costa, Chair of the University Council - the University of Leeds’s governing body - has been awarded a CBE for services to further education. | University of Leeds

Alastair Da Costa, Chair of the University Council - the governing body of the University - has been awarded a CBE for services to further education.

As well as his current role as Chair of Council, Alastair was until recently chair and board member at Capital City College Group in London for 13 years.

Alastair is a solicitor and practised as a corporate lawyer. He has been a partner and shareholder in global professional services organisations, including a long career with international law firm DLA Piper where he was a Partner, Managing Director, Board and Executive member.

Between 2018 and 2021 Alastair served as a Commissioner to the UK Government’s Social Mobility Commission and was lead commissioner for further education and adult skills.

He said: “I am equally delighted and humbled by this incredible honour. I have always held a deep passion for skills development and lifelong learning, recognising the transformative power of both Higher and Further Education for individuals and communities alike.

“As Chair of Council, I know just how uniquely positioned our University is to play a pivotal role in this effort, both regionally and on a national scale. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we can create a future where education truly drives progress and prosperity for all.”

Professor Shearer West CBE, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “Universities continue to make enormous contributions to society, from globally-recognised research and innovation to significant economic, cultural and community impact.

“It is with immense pride that we celebrate these New Year Honours, made to remarkable and long- serving members of our university community.

“They are an inspiration to us all, and a reminder of the incredibly talented individuals that we are fortunate to call colleagues here at Leeds.”