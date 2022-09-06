Ms Truss defeated fellow candidate Rishi Sunak on Monday to become Conservative Party leader and enter Downing Street.

She had previously suggested “disadvantaged” pupils at the school were let down by poor standards.

Liz Truss criticised the education system in Leeds while campaigning to become the next Conservative Party leader. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Critics accused her of misrepresenting the area and the school, which was rated ‘satisfactory’ by Ofsted while she was studying there.

Asked if Ms Truss’ comments might make relations between Labour-run Leeds and the government more difficult, deputy leader Jonathan Pryor quipped: “Liz Truss was in school in Leeds in the 80s, I was born right at the end of the 80s, so I was wasn’t around much then!

“But I think it would be great for Liz Truss to come to Leeds to see what a fantastic education system we have here now.

“We’re rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for children’s services. I think we’re the only city in the UK to have that ‘outstanding’ rating and to keep the ‘outstanding’ rating.

“I think it would be great for the new Prime Minister to come and see how well we run things here.”

Ms Truss won just over 81,000 votes from Tory Party members, with Mr Sunak receiving just over 60,000.

Coun Andrew Carter, who leads the city’s Conservative opposition, said Ms Truss was an “election winner” and quoted Boris Johnson’s assessment that she would “wipe the floor with Keir Starmer”.

Coun Carter said: “I’m quite pleased the result was not a walk for anybody.

“It sends a good message to both candidates that after six weeks, the party wants to come together, get the country back on its feet and sort out the cost-of-living crisis which is affecting everyone.”

Asked about Ms Truss’ comments about the city council, Coun Carter said: “Those are her views. That particular school [Roundhay] was a particularly good one and so perhaps it wasn’t the best example.

“But I will remind you it was the Labour government that took education services off Leeds City Council because of the serial failures and political interference of the then Labour administration in Leeds.