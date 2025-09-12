New Performing Arts Academy opens in Pontefract due to high demand

Young performers at PQA Pontefract on stage

Free open day on Saturday, 13th September for all local budding performers passionate about music, theatre, film, TV, comedy and drama.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) is opening a brand-new academy at St Wilfrid's Catholic High School And Sixth Form College in Featherstone. Launching on Saturday 13 September, the main academy will welcome students aged six to 18 for weekly afternoon sessions from 2pm to 5pm, offering expert training across PQA’s unique three-module programme: musical theatre, film and television, and comedy and drama.

The new academy launches in response to a rapidly growing waiting list and a passionate demand from families in the area looking for high-quality performing arts training that builds not only talent, but confidence, creativity, and lifelong skills.

Led by Lyndsay Mundin, a Principal at PQA for the past seven years, the new academy will benefit from her background in dance, having started from the age of two, and extensive experience in performance and teaching.

Young performers at PQA Pontefract

“I’m so excited to be expanding PQA Pontefract,” Principal Lyndsay said, “I feel like young people, more than ever, need opportunities to explore, be creative and to feel confident in themselves. Our academy is a place where children grow, challenge themselves, and thrive. We can’t wait to welcome new families to come and see what we’re all about.”

Principal Lyndsay continued, “Watching young people grow in confidence, skill and creativity is the most rewarding part of what we do. PQA is about so much more than performing arts, and expanding our classes in Pontefract means we can offer that opportunity to even more families.”

Principal Lyndsay Mundin, alongside her talented team of professional teachers, are dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts.

Performing arts isn’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all young people to explore comedy, story writing, TV and filmmaking.

If you’re interested in booking your child a free taster session at the PQA Pontefract please visit the PQA website at www.pqacademy.com/academies/pontefract/.