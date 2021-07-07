New Leeds school praised after promising to give every student a free uniform following factory job losses

Trinity Academy Leeds said they were aware of the "financial hardships" caused by Covid in East Leeds.

Devastating news of 400 job losses from the Arcadia factory adjacent to the new school has also hit families with students at the facility.

Every student will now be given free items of school uniform ahead of the opening of the new term, the school announced.

Vouchers for a free blazer, tie, skirt & P.E. top have been handed out to parents ahead of the September opening of the school.

They have also arranged for each student to receive a free TAL book bag, courtesy of the building contractors Galliford Try.

Principal Kat Cafferky said: “We are determined to be a school that works with and supports its local community, particularly in what is a difficult time for our families.

"We wanted to do all we could to help, starting by providing them with assistance to buy uniform, something we know can be very difficult for families to afford.”

Speaking on the build project, she added “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of this incredible journey, building a new school that will in turn help to build the brightest of futures for the young people of East Leeds.

"Everyone involved in the project from our builders, architects, newly recruited staff and local families have demonstrated a real passion and positivity for our new school and we can’t wait to get started in delivering an inspirational curriculum that secures fantastic outcomes for our learners.”

Trinity Academy Leeds will open in September with a founding Year 7 cohort of 240 students.