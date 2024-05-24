Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newly opened Leeds academy has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted at the first time of asking.

Trinity Academy Leeds, located on Torre Road, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The April 2024 inspection, was the school’s first since it opened to its first group pupils in September 2021. It is now heavily oversubscribed and 'the school of choice' for the area.

Ofsted inspectors said: “The school has extremely high aspirations for pupils. Through deliberately planned care and support it helps pupils to realise these.

Trinity Academy Leeds was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: James Hardisty

“Pupils significantly benefit from a thoughtfully designed personal development curriculum. Leaders are determined that pupils should experience a rich and diverse range of opportunities that enhance their education.”

The school, through its behaviour curriculum, teaches pupils about the importance of positive behaviours. It helps pupils to develop into “respectful citizens” who it hopes become “role models” in the local community.

Staff who work in the school are united in their ambition and drive to provide pupils with an exceptional education. They are relentless in their pursuit of this.

The report added: “Pupils learn a highly ambitious curriculum across a range of subjects. The school has considered what the most important knowledge is that pupils need to learn.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) achieve just as well as their peers.”

Teachers are “experts in the subjects that they teach” and the school provides staff with highly effective training.

From September 2025, Trinity Academy will be offering a Performing Arts Pathway where students are able to audition for a place at LAPA (Leeds Academy of Performing Arts).

The school’s approach to pupils’ personal development is “carefully designed” to link through each aspect of a pupil’s time at the school.

Principal Kat Cafferky said: “We made a promise that we would deliver an exceptional level of education to the children of Burmantofts and Harehills and we have kept that promise.

“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated and hardworking staff team and our phenomenal young people, who make us want to be even better for them, every single day.