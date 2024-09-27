Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first stage of the government’s national curriculum review is now underway.

Experts want to hear from parents, young people, employers and educators on what is working well and what isn’t.

Specific areas they want to learn about include how to make sure children are learning English and maths, and the assessment system.

You will have eight weeks to make a submission.

Parents concerned about what their children are learning at school take heed, now is your chance to have your say on what you’d like to change.

After its election win in July, the new government announced plans to shake up the national curriculum and school assessment system with a full review. The curriculum forms the basis of what England’s young people learn in school and what standards they should be achieving at, but Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson says it is “outdated” and no longer fit for purpose.

This week, the government has launched a ‘call for evidence’ from young people, parents, teachers and school leaders, employers, experts, and anyone else with a strong interest in the education system, to get their views on how the curriculum and assessment system can better prepare young people for life and work.

The eight-week consultation aims to bring everyone into the conversation, the Department for Education said in a statement. The responses it gets will help shape the direction of the review, and will be pivotal to the recommendations Professor Becky Francis and her expert panel put forward in 2025.