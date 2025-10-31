Nailed it! Ilkley care home residents’ team up with schoolchildren for a DIY project

A care home in Ilkley teamed up with local children for a DIY project

A care home in Ilkley has teamed up with a local school and joined a nationwide campaign for International Repair Day.

Residents at Mayfield View on Lower Railway Road have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, residents teamed up with children from Ben Rhydding Primary school to revive traditional repair skills, such as fixing furniture, mending clothes, and tackling small maintenance jobs. The initiative, launched in the run-up to International Repair Day, aims to celebrate the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

At Mayfield View, residents teamed up with the schoolchildren to make their very own wooden keyrings.

Katie Cliff, Home Manager at Mayfield View, said: “Residents have honed their DIY skills over a lifetime, and the Fixer Uppers’ project has been a fantastic way for them to connect with young people and share practical knowledge in a meaningful way.

“It was wonderful to see everyone fully engaged and residents swapping stories, learning from one another, and genuinely enjoying the process.

“We’d like to thank Ben Rhydding Primary School for coming to the home to create their own wooden keyrings. It was a brilliant afternoon, and we look forward to many more visits in the future.”

To find out more about Fixer Uppers, please visit: www.careuk.com/Fixer-Uppers