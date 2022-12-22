The report was published following an inspection of Mulberry Bush Nursery and Pre School in Lidgett Lane, Leeds last month, and has rated the nursery “inadequate”.

It added that staff were often “not pronouncing letters properly” during lessons, and that there were “serious concerns” around conduct from certain members of staff not being good role models.

The report stated: “Children's safety is compromised, as staff are not vigilant in reporting concerns in relation to the practice of colleagues. Children are not placed to sleep in a safe and comforting manner.

Mulberry Bush Private Day Nursery & Pre-School, Lidgett Lane, Leeds, has been rated Inadequate by Ofsted.

"This is particularly evident in the toddler room. Staff do not respond quickly to concerns in relation to children's safety and well-being. This does not ensure that children feel safe and secure.”

It added that some children were unable to benefit and learn from the curriculum, giving the example that while children were “exploring bubbles during water-play games”, staff took children away from the activity despite them wanting to continue.

The report stated: “Staff tell children to 'go find something else to play with, as there is not enough room for other children to join in’. Despite leaders being aware of what it is that they want children to learn, this is not consistently implemented in practice.”

The report also complained that, while staff placed a large focus on children learning numbers and colours, they “show young children and toddlers letters and pronounce letter sounds incorrectly”.

“The variation in the quality of children's learning and care across the nursery is too wide. While there have been some small improvements to the learning environment since the last inspection, the quality of care and learning has declined. This is particularly evident in the toddler room.

“There have been a number of management changes that have included inconsistencies in coaching, mentoring and performance management procedures. Leaders do not ensure that weaknesses in staff and children's interactions are addressed.

"There are significant concerns in relation to staff conduct at the setting, which include not being an effective role model for children. Although there are some strategies in place to support staff well-being, these are not effective for all staff.

"Some staff comment that they feel overwhelmed and stressed.”

It added that children did learn about healthy lifestyles and show an interest in exploring fresh fruit and vegetables, while babies smile when they see their key person and staff who regularly care for them.

“Staff who work in the baby room are nurturing towards children,” the report added. “They sing songs and offer comfort and cuddles to children who need reassurance.”

The report made seven recommendations on how the setting should improve, including ensuring children were placed to sleep in a safe and comforting way, developing better assessment and evaluation procedures and making sure all children benefit from the curriculum.