Meet the Leeds junior football club that prove they are more than just a team.

Chapeltown Juniors FC is rewriting its own story — transforming old misconceptions into a hope, equality, and community pride.

Rooted in the vibrant spirit of Chapeltown, it is more than just what happens on the football field.

Every child who pulls on a shirt at the club represents a victory of how the team continues to stand as a beacon of unity in the community.

Led by passionate advocates and powered by parents and volunteers Chapeltown Juniors prove what grassroots football is all about.

Under the leadership of CEO Lutel James, the club has faced adversity, including incidents of racism, with resilience and integrity.

But rather than responding with hostility the club’s steadfast commitment to fairness means it’s all about education and community engagement.

Co-founder Will Bower, who recently received the 2025 West Riding County FA Grassroots Inclusion Award, attributes the club’s success to its deep-rooted values.

He said: “Chapeltown Juniors has always been about more than football.

“We are a community that believes every child, regardless of background or ability, deserves a safe and supportive place to play, learn, and grow.”

Will Bowler, Susan Gumbs and Lutel James | Submitted

This season marks a significant milestone in the club’s journey, beginning with the appointment of Susan Gumbs as the club’s first female chairperson.

A former chairwoman at Whinmoor Warriors JARL and a BA (Hons) Business Management graduate, Susan admits she once believed football culture was “not family-oriented and overly aggressive.”

Her perspective changed when her nine-year-old son joined Chapeltown Juniors.

She said: “I was overwhelmed by how nurturing and positive the club environment was.

“The sense of community, teamwork, and respect truly reflects what grassroots football should be about.”

Tracy Campbell new Club Welfare Officer. | Submitted

Susan, alongside parents and volunteer Charlie Marshall helped launch a successful fundraiser that raised £23,100, enabling 14 Under-10 players and their families to travel to Barcelona in 2024 for an international football experience.

The club also welcomes Tracy Campbell as its new Club Welfare Officer.

Tracy brings extensive safeguarding and community experience from her work with NSPCC Schools Services and Childline, as well as being awarded the Yorkshire Universities Sports Volunteer of the Year Award for delivering leadership programs to young people in underprivileged South African communities.