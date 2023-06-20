Ofsted inspectors visiting Meadowfield Primary School in April were full of praise for the continued excellence displayed at the school which was rated Good overall but ranked Outstanding for both Personal development and Early years provision.

The report said: “The school’s values of self-worth, resilience, communication and ambition are at the centre of all it offers. Leaders and staff have high expectations for all pupils, both academically and personally. Pupils are proud of their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The curriculum has the needs of pupils at Meadowfield at the heart of its design. It has been carefully thought out to ensure that the multicultural community within the local area is valued and celebrated.”

Ofsted inspectors visiting Meadowfield Primary School in April were full of praise for the continued excellence. Picture: Tony Johnson

Inspectors praised the school’s effectiveness when dealing with “rare” cases of bullying and are “prepared” life in modern Britain with a particular emphasis on “the values of tolerance, individual liberty and democracy.”

Particular praise was reserved for the school’s “exceptionally well thought out” early years curriculum, which inspectors described as “calm, stimulating and well resourced.”

Ofsted said: “The early years environment is calm, stimulating and well resourced. It enables children to be curious, independent learners. The established and knowledgeable staff team members are well trained and highly skilled in their interactions with children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children are well motivated and engrossed in their learning. Well-established routines and staff’s high expectations ensure that children demonstrate high levels of self-control and respect.”