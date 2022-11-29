Leeds estate agent Manning Stainton has launched a new academy to nurture the rising stars of the property industry.

Partnering with local secondary schools including Carr Manor Community School, Allerton High School, Benton Park School and Horsforth High School, the award-winning recently invited eight pupils aged 15-18 to gain vital experience and training in the fast-paced Yorkshire property industry.

The young property moguls completed an intensive one-week work-based programme of activity, where they were inducted to all parts of the business, including sales, lettings and admin. They were also allocated a mentor to help them enter the property industry when they leave school.

Melanie Howell, head of training and development at Manning Stainton, said: “We’ve been so impressed with the young people who’ve taken part in the academy so far. They’ve shown real initiative and been willing to get involved in everything we’ve thrown at them, so much so we’ve actually employed one of them part-time.

“We’ve had an upsurge in interest from young people who want to work with us, perhaps due to the increased popularity of hit TV shows like Selling Sunset, Location Location Location and Perfect House. Working in property is an excellent career choice as it’s got longevity, is financially rewarding and varied, and has good career progression routes. We are passionate about giving opportunities to the rising stars of the estate agency world, which is why we’ve launched the new academy; to give young people a real insight into the industry, and expand their knowledge of the possible career routes available to them.”

Josh Shaw was one of the pupils who took part in the summer academy programme at Manning Stainton, and has since been employed as a part time sales negotiator by the company.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in working in property so I jumped at this opportunity. It’s given me a real insight into the industry and made me want to work in it even more, so it was a dream come true when Manning Stainton offered me a job afterwards.”

The academy will invite its next cohort of trainees to take part in a winter term placement, as well as attending school careers fairs and planning an online series of webinars, especially aimed at young people. All interested schools and pupils should contact Manning Stainton head office on 0113 258 2657.

1. Josh Shaw and Melanie Howell, Manning Stainton 2.jpg Josh Shaw and Melanie Howell, Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2. Josh Shaw and Melanie Howell, Manning Stainton Acedemy.jpg Josh Shaw and Melanie Howell, Manning Stainton Acedemy Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales