Local schools invited to take part in Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology STEAM Challenge

Students will have the opportunity to show off their technical and creative skills

The Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology is inviting students from local schools to take part in its inaugural STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) Challenge.

The challenge, which will be hosted at Bishop Burton College on July 10, is open to all year 9 students across the East Yorkshire and Humber region and will have a particular focus on building and engineering.

Students will be required to design and build a mechanism that can lift and position blocks to build a pyramid. Points will be awarded for build quality, design, aesthetics and sustainability, as well as speed and accuracy.

In addition, each team will also need to produce a short video which documents their work, the design journey and the prototyping. This will accompany a marketing plan which outlines the project’s unique name, a logo and tagline, and a short pitch explaining why the project is innovative.

Mark Gibson, Director of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, said:

“We’re excited to be hosting our first-ever STEAM Challenge and hope to see lots of schools from across the East Yorkshire and Humber region come together to showcase their creativity.

“The challenge will provide students with a tangible demonstration of how combining technical and creative skills can address real-world problems, as well as offering hands-on experience in prototyping, collaboration and presenting their ideas to a wider audience.

“It will also be a great way for local education institutions and employers to engage with young people and teach them about what it’s like to study and work in STEAM industries in the region.

“We look forward to schools registering and seeing everybody’s projects - let’s see your machines lift, your creativity soar and your teamwork shine!”

The STEAM Challenge focuses on raising aspirations and encouraging young people to consider higher education and career opportunities within the STEAM industries.

The challenge will be delivered in partnership with Hull and East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Quickline Communications.

Applications are now open and those interested can email [email protected] to request an application form. Application forms must be submitted by Friday February 28.

To find out more about the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology, please visit www.yhiot.ac.uk.