Little Owls Nursery Harehills, is one of four run by Leeds city council providing parents with an affordable childcare and early education in a “safe and inspiring environment.”

In a report published this week, Ofsted inspectors rated the nursery as “Good” overall with particular praise reserved for how staff help children.

The report said: “Children are happy at this setting. Leaders create a strong induction programme for children and their families. Children attend short settling-in sessions. This helps children to start at the setting feeling settled and secure.

Ofsted inspectors rated the nursery as “Good” overall. Picture: Google

“Children of all ages develop their physical skills at this setting. Babies have access to an indoor climbing frame. They balance up the stairs and then slide down the slide. There is a focus on children learning outdoors.”

Inspectors praised staff for building on the children's “language and communication skills” while also promoting “healthy lifestyles” encouraging kids to brush their teeth daily.

Concerns were raised however, regarding staff at times failing to “manage some children's disruptive behaviour in a timely manner” as well a concern that the supporting of children to be independent can be inconsistent.

The report adds that parents are “extremely happy with the care that the setting provides."

Noting: “Communication with parents is strong. Staff create books with pictures of activity ideas for each age group of children for parents to do at home. This encourages parents to support their children's learning.