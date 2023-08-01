Ofsted inspectors visiting Little Owls City and Holbeck Nursery last month, one of 24 operated by city council, hailed the Outstanding work done by staff in building “exemplary relationships with children and families” to create and environment that allows “all children to excel.”

The report said: “Children excitedly bound into the nursery. Staff build exemplary relationships with children and families, which begins on initial home visits. Staff encourage detailed information-sharing. This helps children to form excellent attachments to the nurturing staff.

"Children thrive in the nursery and feel happy, safe and secure. They are engrossed as they lead their own play in a vibrant and nurturing environment. Staff embrace and celebrate the diversity of the families who attend.”

Ofsted inspectors visited Little Owls City and Holbeck Nursery last month. Picture: Google

Inspectors reserve particular praise for the nursery’s “inclusive and rich curriculum that gives every child the best start in life. Noting that the curriculum is built around the needs of children and their families, recognising that many children have limited access to a garden or alternative safe outdoor spaces and, therefore, staff “meticulously plan for the outdoors.”

Adding: “The manager's and staffs' passion and expert teaching shines through and is reflected in children's immense fun and enjoyment of learning. The manager diligently monitors children's progress and swiftly identifies gaps in children's learning and developmental delays.”