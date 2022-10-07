Dawn Smithers started her career as a nursery nurse at Stanningley Primary School when she was just 18.

During that time, Dawn worked under five headteachers, in early years and years 1 and 2, as well as helping supervise the school breakfast club.

Headteacher Julie Brewer said: “Dawn has seen many generations of children pass through the school and has been involved in the education of many of our parents and even some grandparents.

Teacher Dawn Smithers is retiring this week after 42 years at Stanningley Primary School. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“She is a very skilled practitioner and has a fantastic relationship with the children, with a deep understanding of how they learn and what they need in order to succeed.

“Dawn is a much-loved member of the staff team at Stanningley and will be sorely missed by everyone who has known her and worked with her.”

Class teacher Carol Brier, who Dawn has worked with extensively over the years, said she will especially miss her.

Carol said: “I know I am not alone in saying that working with Dawn has been an absolute pleasure. She always has a positive attitude and a smile.

“I'm going to miss working with her because not only is she a great colleague, but she has become such a special friend too.”