Leeds teachers win prestigious Martin Roberts Prize

National charity The PTI (formerly known as the Prince’s Teaching Institute) has announced Leeds-area winners of the Martin Roberts Prize for outstanding new resources.

The late Martin Roberts was a founding member of the Academic Steering Group of The PTI and was instrumental in the establishment of The PTI’s New Teacher Subject Days courses.

To honour his memory, in 2022 The PTI established the Martin Roberts Prizes to celebrate the best new teaching resources created by course participants at New Teacher Subject Days.

The PTI inspires teachers and school leaders to become more effective, enthusiastic and influential by putting subject-centred teaching at the heart of schools.

Lucy Hamm of Harrogate Grammar School & Luke Murray of Leeds West Academy.

The Leeds winners are:

Geography – Lucy Hamm, Harrogate Grammar School

History – Luke Murray, Leeds West Academy

English – Neil Jackson, Leeds West Academy

Carolyn Roberts, Co-Director of The PTI said: “It has been inspiring to see the high-quality resources created by the Early Career Teachers on our New Teacher Subject Days courses this year. We are delighted for the teachers who were awarded the Martin Roberts Prize for their outstanding work. Loving their subject and devising interesting ways to teach it is the most important teacher skill. Focusing on this keeps teachers fresh and leads to long, rewarding and happy careers.”

Luke Murray, History teacher from Leeds West Academy said: “As a new teacher, I found The PTI incredibly beneficial. The course has enriched my subject knowledge and expanded my professional capacity to deliver lessons throughout the curriculum. It has also empowered me to offer students deeper insight into surrounding areas of our topics. This has allowed my students to grow their own interests in the subject—greatly supporting their ability to deliver high-quality work in the classroom.”

Significant support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery have enabled The PTI to support all winning teachers of the Martin Roberts Prize, providing them with the necessary skills, tools and resources to deliver excellent lessons for their students.