Leeds students to donate leftover clothes and household items to charity in bid to reduce university household waste

Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds are funding a ‘Good to Give’ doorstep collection service for thousands of students and young professionals whose tenancies in private accommodation end on July 1.

While the service helps students manage the move and redistributes unwanted items to local people who need them, it should mean less ‘waste’ gathering on the streets as people move out.

Blue ‘Good to Give’ bags and a list of wanted items, have been delivered to 7,000 households in the Headingley, Hyde Park, Woodhouse and Burley areas.

Tenants who have received a bag simply need to:

Fill it with the items listed on the accompanying leaflet

Leave it out on their doorstep or drive for collection – every day except Mondays from Tuesday (June 7)

Households that place the blue bag out before June 17 will get another one to fill.

Lucy McDonald, Welfare and Community Officer, Leeds Beckett University Students Union, said:

“The vast majority of our students want to make a positive and sustainable contribution to their community.

“We hope the expansion of the blue bag scheme will make it even easier for them to donate, and see an increase on the 16 tonnes already collected in previous years.

“It’s a massive help towards finding a home for all the things you can’t take with you, so please look out for the blue bag, fill it up and put it out as soon as possible.”

Good to Give is just one part of wider campaign supported also supported by Unipol to deliver a smooth, clean and sustainable summer move for thousands of residents.

Households have also received a leaflet from the council covering everything from waste collections to a map of local donation and recycling sites.

“Moving house can be stressful, even if you’re just moving back home from student accommodation, so it’s great that students can do something that makes them feel good and does good just by taking part in Good to Give," said, Beth Eaton, Wellbeing Officer at Leeds University Union.