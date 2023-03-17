Leeds secondary schools: The 12 hardest schools to get into as places announced for September 2023
These are the hardest schools for students to get a place in Leeds.
Children across Leeds were informed of their secondary school place earlier this month, with a record 8230 of pupils offered their first preference school (7825 last year). Leeds City Council made a total of 9877 place offers for September 2022; a decrease of 15 from the offers made last year.
However some parents and pupils were left disappointed with their allocated school, with a total of 30 schools in the city refusing place preferences.
Here are the 12 schools in Leeds with the highest number of place refusals for September 2023.