News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
1 hour ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
6 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

Leeds secondary schools: The 12 hardest schools to get into as places announced for September 2023

These are the hardest schools for students to get a place in Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Children across Leeds were informed of their secondary school place earlier this month, with a record 8230 of pupils offered their first preference school (7825 last year). Leeds City Council made a total of 9877 place offers for September 2022; a decrease of 15 from the offers made last year.

However some parents and pupils were left disappointed with their allocated school, with a total of 30 schools in the city refusing place preferences.

Here are the 12 schools in Leeds with the highest number of place refusals for September 2023.

Roundhay School had 240 total places and 439 total preferences were refused.

1. Roundhay School

Roundhay School had 240 total places and 439 total preferences were refused. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Allerton High School had 280 total places and 246 total preferences were refused.

2. Allerton High School

Allerton High School had 280 total places and 246 total preferences were refused. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Abbey Grange had 240 total places and 180 total preferences were refused.

3. Abbey Grange C Of E Academy

Abbey Grange had 240 total places and 180 total preferences were refused. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Allerton Grange School had 300 total places and 114 total preferences were refused.

4. Allerton Grange School

Allerton Grange School had 300 total places and 114 total preferences were refused. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsLeeds City Council