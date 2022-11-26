A school in Leeds failed to fill nearly half of its places last year, new data shows.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the YEP can reveal that five schools in Leeds have undersubscriptions – meaning not all their year 7 places were filled – during the 2021/22 academic year.

John Smeaton Academy saw just over half its spaces filled, with 96 new pupils taken in, despite having room for 180 – a shortfall in students of 47 per cent.

Wetherby High School had only 115 students take up 170 spaces, a shortfall of just under one third.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is proud of the work it does on the allocation of school places, with 8,230 children having been offered their first preference secondary school for the current academic year – the highest ever figure for Leeds.

“With regard to the figures on accepted places for the 2021/22 academic year, it is important to note that – across the country, not just in Leeds – there are always schools that are not full to capacity.

“This is entirely normal, as it is standard practice for local authorities to keep surplus places in the system. Doing so means they are in a good position to deal with factors such as children moving between schools during the course of the academic year.

“Sometimes surplus places can be spread across a local authority area, at other times they can end up being concentrated in a relatively small number of schools. This is because the level of demand within an area can vary, as can the popularity of different schools with parents.

“The council has a responsibility for offering parents their highest preference possible, even when that might mean that surplus places are not spread evenly.”

Conversely, of the most oversubscribed schools, Roundhay School came out on top, with 300 places available, 469 pupils who listed their school as their first preference were refused a place there. This means only 39 per cent of pupils who listed the school as their first preference got in.

A John Smeaton academy spokesperson said: "We are very proud of the significant improvement in standards and performance that families are now experiencing as demonstrated by the improvement in results in August 2022. We know we are beginning to win back the confidence of the local community and are excited for our new families to see the fantastic provision which is now on offer. "

