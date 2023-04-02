News you can trust since 1890
Leeds schools: The 15 most over-capacity primary schools in the city including Moortown and St Anthony's

Leeds has dozens of full or overcrowded primary schools, new figures show.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand. A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Department for Education figures show 47 primary schools were at or over capacity in Leeds in the 2021-22 academic year.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years. He added: "Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline". They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

Here are the 15 most over-capacity primary schools in Leeds.

Moortown Primary School had 177 school places and 211 pupils on roll, meaning it was 19.2% over capacity in the 2021/22 academic year.

1. Moortown Primary School

Moortown Primary School had 177 school places and 211 pupils on roll, meaning it was 19.2% over capacity in the 2021/22 academic year. Photo: Steve Riding

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Beeston, had 179 school places and 211 pupils on roll, meaning it was 17.9% over capacity.

2. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Beeston, had 179 school places and 211 pupils on roll, meaning it was 17.9% over capacity. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Birchfield Primary School, Gildersome, had 186 school places and 208 pupils on roll, meaning it was 11.8% over capacity.

3. Birchfield Primary School

Birchfield Primary School, Gildersome, had 186 school places and 208 pupils on roll, meaning it was 11.8% over capacity. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Rawdon, had 196 school places and 210 pupils on roll, meaning it was 7.1% over capacity.

4. St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Rawdon, had 196 school places and 210 pupils on roll, meaning it was 7.1% over capacity. Photo: Google

