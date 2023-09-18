Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds schools: 11 teacher job vacancies currently available across city including Roundhay School

If you are on the hunt for a new teaching position then there are plenty currently on offer across Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Job vacancies include as teacher of mathematics at Roundhay School and as a Geography teacher at Co-op Academy.

Looking for a new job can be a tiresome process and to help make life easier for you, the Yorkshire Evening Post has had a look on the Government’s website and compiled a list of 11 teaching positions currently available in and around Leeds.

Teacher of Mathematics – Roundhay School

Job vacancies include as teacher of mathematics at Roundhay School. Pictures: Adobe Stock/National WorldJob vacancies include as teacher of mathematics at Roundhay School. Pictures: Adobe Stock/National World
Pay: MPS / UPR

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: School governors are seeking to recruit an inspirational, dedicated, innovative and ambitious teacher to join the highly regarded Mathematics department at Roundhay School. The successful candidate will be willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to ensure pupils reach their full potential.

Teacher of Geography – Co-op Academy Leeds

Pay: MPS/UPS £28,000 - £43,685

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: Co-op Academy Leeds is looking for an exceptional Teacher of Geography. Someone who will deliver effective teaching and learning in Geography, raising attainment and progress through innovative first-wave teaching, tracking and intervention as they go.

Subject Leader for Science – Co-op Academy Leeds

Pay: MPS/UPS £28,000 - £43,685

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: The successful candidate will promote a culture of excellence by providing outstanding subject leadership to enhance the strategic direction, vision and operational management at Co-op Academy Leeds.

Head of Year – Bishop Young Church of England Academy

Pay: SO1, SCP 23-25

Contract: Permanent - 37 hours a week

Job description: Bishop Young are looking to appoint an enthusiastic Head of Year and would welcome applications from individuals who can rise to the challenge and can demonstrate impact and improvements in their current role.

Teaching Assistant – Ralph Thoresby School

Pay: B3 scale point 7-11 £11.59-12.47 per hour

Contract: Part-time - Hours negotiable

Job description: Ralph Thoresby School are looking to recruit passionate and committed teaching assistants. The successful candidate will join a dedicated team of staff who are committed to ensuring all students achieve.

Joint Curriculum Lead for Mathematics – Mount St Mary's Catholic High School

Pay: MPS/UPS

Contract: Permanent - 27.5 hours per week

Job description: School governors are seeking to appoint an inspirational Joint Curriculum Lead for Mathematics with strategic vision and enthusiasm to assist in the driving forward of an already successful Mathematics department.

Vice Principal – The Richmond Hill Academy

Pay: Leadership Scale Point (SCP 15-19)

Contract: Permanent

Job description: The ideal applicant will have qualified teacher status, ability to lead and manage a fully inclusive school and a track record of successful senior leadership experience.

Teacher of Mathematics – Crawshaw Academy

Pay: MPS 1 (£28,000) - UPS 3 (£43,865)

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: Crashaw Academy is looking for someone committed to enhancing student learning and experience, who has a strong subject knowledge, proactive nature and commitment to demonstrating our school’s values.

Teacher of Geography – The Morley Academy

Pay: MPS/UPS

Contract: Full-Time Hours

Job description: The ideal applicant will have qualified teacher status, a passion for education and making a difference.

Teacher of English – Brigshaw High School

Pay: MPS/UPS

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: Brigshaw are looking for an excellent classroom practitioner who can provide a first-class education for students, raising achievement and promoting outstanding progress.

Teacher of Science – Brigshaw High School

Pay: MPS/UPS

Contract: Permanent - 32.5 hours per week

Job description: Brigshaw are looking for an excellent classroom practitioner who can provide a first-class education for students, raising achievement and promoting outstanding progress.

