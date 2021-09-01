Leeds school term dates 2021/2022: term dates, half terms, bank holidays and fines for children returning to school this month
Children across England are returning to school this month as the new academic year commences.
Here is the full list of term dates, holidays and fines for missing school.
Read More
Please note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates which may not be the same as those seen below.
If unsure about the school's status it is best to contact them directly.
When does school start?
Monday 6 September
When is the Autumn term?
Autumn term (first half): Monday 6 September to Friday 22 October
Half term: Monday 25 October to Friday 29 October
Autumn term (second half): Monday 1 November to Friday 17 December
Christmas holiday: Monday 20 December to Monday 3 January
When is the Spring term?
Spring term (first half): Tuesday 4 January to Friday 18 February
Half term: Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February
Spring term (second half): Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April
Easter holiday: Monday 4 April to Monday 18 April
When is the Summer term?
Summer term (first half): Tuesday 19 April to Friday 27 May
Half term: Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June
Summer term (second half): Monday 6 June to Tuesday 26 July
Summer holidays: Wednesday 27 July to Friday 2 September
When are the bank holidays?
May bank holiday: Monday 2 May
There is also an additional bank holiday on Thursday 2 June, however as this falls during May half term the length of the 2021/2022 academic year will be reduced by one day.
Schools will now break up for summer on Tuesday 26 July.
What will I be fined if my child misses school?
Please note that all schools in Leeds have their own attendance policies.
Fines for missing school are £60 per child, per parent if paid within 21 days.
If paid between 22 and 28 days, the fine is £120 per child, per parent.
If the fine is not paid parents or carers may face prosecution.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.