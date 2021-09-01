Here is the full list of term dates, holidays and fines for missing school.

Please note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates which may not be the same as those seen below.

Over the next week children will be returning to the classroom for the new academic year.

If unsure about the school's status it is best to contact them directly.

When does school start?

Monday 6 September

When is the Autumn term?

Autumn term (first half): Monday 6 September to Friday 22 October

Half term: Monday 25 October to Friday 29 October

Autumn term (second half): Monday 1 November to Friday 17 December

Christmas holiday: Monday 20 December to Monday 3 January

When is the Spring term?

Spring term (first half): Tuesday 4 January to Friday 18 February

Half term: Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February

Spring term (second half): Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April

Easter holiday: Monday 4 April to Monday 18 April

When is the Summer term?

Summer term (first half): Tuesday 19 April to Friday 27 May

Half term: Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June

Summer term (second half): Monday 6 June to Tuesday 26 July

Summer holidays: Wednesday 27 July to Friday 2 September

When are the bank holidays?

May bank holiday: Monday 2 May

There is also an additional bank holiday on Thursday 2 June, however as this falls during May half term the length of the 2021/2022 academic year will be reduced by one day.

Schools will now break up for summer on Tuesday 26 July.

What will I be fined if my child misses school?

Please note that all schools in Leeds have their own attendance policies.

Fines for missing school are £60 per child, per parent if paid within 21 days.

If paid between 22 and 28 days, the fine is £120 per child, per parent.

If the fine is not paid parents or carers may face prosecution.