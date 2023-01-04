Leeds school praised for 'eco warriors' and school council gets glowing Ofsted rating

A report by schools watchdog Ofsted said pupils at St Nicholas Catholic Primary School in Gipton enjoyed going to school, adding that individuals “respected and celebrated” each others’ differences.

It also praised the school for its extra-curricular activities, including “eco warriors” and a student council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report was published by the regulator following an inspection in November 2022, and gives the school a coveted “good" rating.

The school got a "good" Ofsted rating.

It stated: “Pupils who attend St Nicholas Catholic Primary School understand the importance of the school’s Christian vision to ‘love one another, as I have loved you’. This vision is reflected strongly in their words and actions. Pupils understand, respect and celebrate their similarities and differences. They listen attentively to staff and other pupils in lessons. They are proud of their school and their achievements. Parents have many opportunities to get involved in the school community.

“Pupils enjoy coming to school. They feel safe and know that if they tell an adult about a problem, it will quickly be sorted out. Pupils rarely see or hear bullying or unkind language. School virtues, such as hope and patience, are a focus for staff and pupils. Reflecting on these virtues helps pupils to overcome challenges they may face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that pupils were encouraged by staff to be “resilient and hard-working”, while older pupils act as “buddies" to children in Reception.

The report stated: “Leaders have planned a curriculum that prepares pupils well for their future. The important knowledge and skills that pupils need to learn are clearly set out. Teachers take into consideration what Reception children already know when they start school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means they skilfully adapt the curriculum each year to meet the needs of the children.”

It also pointed out the school also helps pupils take part in residential and educational visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These events enrich their education,” it added. “The student council, ‘eco warriors’ and ‘mini-vinnies’ all contribute strongly to school life. Pupils in these groups take pride in their roles.