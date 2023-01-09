The new year is well and truly underway and with that resolutions and new starts are in full force. But for some little ones in Leeds, that means a huge change of life, as they move from nursery into full-blown school in September.

If your child is part of the 2023 school starters, you might want to give this a read to make sure they are all set and ready to start their educational journey. In Leeds, the deadline for primary school applications is just days away, so make sure you have submitted your application to avoid issues further down the line.

Children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 are due to start primary school in September 2023, so parents and guardians in this time frame need to be aware of the application deadline. With the days ticking down to the all-important deadline, here’s what you need to know.

How to apply for a primary school place in Leeds

Leeds City Council provides all the information you need on how to apply for schools through them. All of the information needed to apply for primary school places is available through the Leeds City Council website.

Here’s the deadline for when you can apply for a primary school place in Leeds this year

When is the deadline for 2023 primary school places?

If you are looking to apply for primary school places for the school year beginning September 2023, the deadline is coming up fast. The cut-off for applications is Sunday, January 15.

When will I find out which school has given offers?

The wait to find out which of your preferred schools have offered places to your child can be long and anxious. However, you can mark it in your diary as April 17.

