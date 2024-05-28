Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds primary school is improving despite a second successive Requires Improvement rating by Ofsted.

Hovingham Primary School, located on Hovingham Avenue, Harehills, was rated as Requires Improvement by Ofsted following a February 2024 inspection - published last week.

The school was rated as Requires Improvement for the quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision, but Good for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a second successive Requires Improvement rating for Hovingham following an inspection in November 2021.

Hovingham Primary School was rated as Requires Improvement by Ofsted following a February 2024 inspection. Picture: Simon Hulme

The education watchdog said: “Leaders have implemented effective systems to improve pupils’ attendance and behaviour since the previous inspection. Pupils’ behaviour and attendance has improved as a result.

“There is a vigilant culture of identifying pupils who may be vulnerable or at risk of harm. The school’s curriculum ensures that pupils are taught, in an age-appropriate way, about the risks they may face in a range of situations.”

Leaders have started to make some changes to the curriculum. However, the school does not have “high enough expectations” of what pupils can and should achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The curriculum in some subjects is said to be more developed than in others. For instance, leaders have ensured that the school’s mathematics curriculum is implemented more effectively.

Teachers ensure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are well supported in lessons.

The report added: “The school has not embedded an effective system for assessment. This means staff do not have an accurate understanding of the progress individual pupils are making throughout the curriculum to make the necessary adaptations.

“The school has not ensured that teachers implement the school’s curriculum effectively. The activities that teachers ask pupils to do do not consistently help pupils to make the best possible progress towards achieving the school’s curriculum goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance at the school is “gradually increasing” due to a strong focus on the issue and leaders have ensured that they “understand the barriers” to poor attendance.

Pupils are polite and welcoming and “most behave well”. Staff are said to feel well supported in managing more challenging behaviour.

Inspectors noted that issues with pupils’ handwriting, letter formation, spelling and grammar are not addressed swiftly and this means that “several pupils fall further behind.”