Leeds school holidays 2019: this is when term starts and ends

With summer now in full swing, the end of the 2018-2019 academic year is almost upon us.

There are just three weeks to go until school’s finish for the long summer break, but if you haven’t updated your calendars, here are all the important term dates for your diary for the rest of the year.

2018-2019 academic year

- Summer - schools close Wednesday 24 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019

- Autumn mid-term - schools close Friday 25 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

- Christmas - schools close Friday 20 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020

- Spring mid-term - schools close Friday 14 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

- Easter - schools close Friday 3 April and open Monday 20 April 2020

- May Bank Holiday - schools close Friday 1 May and open Tuesday 5 May 2020

- Summer mid-term - schools close Friday 22 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

- Summer - schools close Monday 20 July 2020