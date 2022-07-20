Leeds school features in Burberry art project after incredible library renovation

Earlier this year, Armley Park Primary School won a competition for a 'Library Makeover' through the National Literacy Trust.

There were only ten schools in the country who won and only two in Leeds. The prize was a revamp of their library area, including 800 new books at an overall cost of around £13,000.

After the school found out they had won, they were then told that the cost of the project was being funded by Burberry.

The project is underpinned by Marcus Rashford as part of his campaign to support disadvantaged families and they are now part of the Marcus Rashford Book Club.

As part of the project, the school were also asked to work with Burberry to write letters and draw crowns which were used on an advertising campaign on 80 bus stops in London during Jubilee week.

Burberry hosted a workshop at the school and invited students to create artwork and messages for The Queen in honour of this remarkable milestone.

Each drawing or message was enlarged and displayed on over 80 bus stops throughout the city of Westminster, near to where the Platinum Jubilee Pageant took place, bringing the students’ inspiration to members of the public.

Burberry is providing funding to transform library spaces in ten schools most in need across Manchester, Liverpool and London, ensuring children have access to safe environments and resources to develop their potential.

The school was the only one in the country to be involved in the art project for the Jubilee.

Emily Caine is the headteacher of the school.

She said the renovation of the library would make a "real difference" to their children.

She added: "We are delighted to have been given this amazing opportunity to have the library makeover.

"Having a dedicated space in school where children can choose from a wide range of interesting books will make a real difference to our children.