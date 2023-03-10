A number of schools in Leeds closed early yesterday (Thursday) as snow began falling throughout the day and announced that they would not be opening at all this morning (Friday). Others announced that they would be opening later than usual or requesting students to work online at home.

Dozens of parents have called out the closures via the YEP’s Facebook page.

Shanjan Usman said: “Absolutely outrageous as if these children haven't had their lives disrupted by the pandemic and now we are choosing to close down schools over light snow.”

The Met Office have issued an amber weather weather warnings for rain, snow, wind, fog and ice. Picture: James Hardisty

Lynda Lewis said: “Schools never closed when I was a child! We were just told to keep our coats on.”

Charlotte Foster said: "There is countries with snow waist high and they still go to school. We get a lick of it and everyone panics.”

The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. On Thursday, dozens of schools sent students home early and there was disruption city-wide.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is set to remain in place across the weekend before clearing up on Monday.

Many readers expressed sympathy for the schools and teachers, however.

Adam Dobson said: “Do they think teachers magically appear or live there lol.”

