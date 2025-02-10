This video More videos

Leeds locals have shared their opinions on whether parents should be fined for taking their children out of school during term time.

One woman said: “I can see the benefit of taking children out of school and disagree with the fines. There are certain parents that can't take holidays when it's school holidays. I think people should be allowed to have two weeks out of the term away in the summer.

“I didn't take my son out of school for his holidays, but I would now with the current climate and the way things are. Everything's expensive, so people do need a holiday and they want to have adventures with their children, so it should be allowed.”

Another member of the public said: “I'm one of those guilty people who actually took my children out of school for a holiday in Florida. I'm going back a long time now, but actually by moving the cursor on my laptop, I probably saved around about £2,000. So, although my children are grown up now, I've got sympathy with people who do it.

“We would never have taken them out at crucial times of their education, such as when they take SATs, GCSEs, A levels, etc. It was always at a time when they were young and it didn't have that much impact.”

When are school absence fines issued?

Schools are required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions of school (five days) for unauthorised reasons.

How much are school absence fines?

School absences fines are £80 if paid within 21 days, or £160 if paid within 28 days.

How many school absence fines can parents receive before other action is taken?