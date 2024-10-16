Leeds Rhinos Foundation joins forces with Leeds Well Schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds Rhinos Foundation are delighted to announce that Leeds Well Schools is now officially part of the charity, marking a significant milestone in enhancing physical activity, sports and education in the city of Leeds.

The partnership was officially launched at the Leeds Well Schools Primary PE Subject Leader Network earlier this month, where 140 schools and national partners were in attendance.

This collaboration fulfils one of the Foundation’s key objectives and brings strategic expertise to expand their current school initiatives. The partnership’s charitable status also allows both charities to apply for larger grants and secure national funding through organisations like the Youth Sport Trust and other National Governing Bodies. Additionally, it will increase opportunities for professional development.

Many of the initiatives tied to this partnership align with the Foundation’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion strategy, aiming to support vulnerable young people across Leeds.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan greeted the children who completed the Connect Challenge in honour of his good friend and team mate, Rob Burrow.

Already, the impact of this partnership is visible, with events like the Dance Spectacular showcasing the combined efforts of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and Leeds Well Schools.

As part of the launch, 51 schools across Leeds participated in the ‘Connect Challenge’, where they were tasked with completing activities related to the number 7, in tribute to Rob Burrow. It is especially meaningful that the challenge began on Rob’s 42nd birthday.

Gareth Cook, Head of Community and Engagement at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, commented on the partnership: “Leeds Well Schools will provide a wealth of experience and expertise to the Foundation and enhance our schools offer within the city. Our values and ethos to inspire young people and support teachers goes hand in hand and we cannot wait to explore further opportunities. We have worked alongside Pete and Jill for nearly 10 years and its wonderful to officially welcome them into the Foundation family.”

Pete McQuillan Strong, Leeds Well Schools Chair said: “I am excited about, what more, we can now do as we are part of the highly respected Leeds Rhinos Foundation. How we will move forward as a partnership of schools who aim to give as many children as possible a positive experience of physical Activity, PE and sport, that can change lives in our great City.”

Jill Wilkinson, Leeds Well School Partnership Director added: “We know children who are physically active on a regular basis have better mental, physical and social wellbeing and do better in school and by working as part of the foundation, we will be able to provide further opportunities for schools and their children in Leeds to significantly increase children’s physical activity levels and involvement in sport, creating active and well schools across the city.”