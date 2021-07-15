Leeds primary school students' video message supporting England team after racist abuse
A Leeds primary school teacher said she is "incredibly proud" of pupils who made a video promoting equality and diversity after they were left shocked by racist abuse of England players following the Euros 2020 final.
Abigail Pickup said more than 20 eight and year old pupils from year four Willow at Grimes Dyke Prmary School, Swarcliffe, said they wanted to send out a message of support to the England team.
They wrote out messages for the the video, which has been relesaed on the school's soccuial media sites.
Miss Pickup said: "The messages say the children were shocked, upset and disappointed by the racist comments and they were extremely proud of the England players.
"They made it clear they want to grow up in a world full of equality and diversity and a world full of kindness.
"I'm incredibly proud of them for speaking out and spreading the message that we should respect everybody."
In the video, the pupils said: “We stand up for equality. We say no to bad comments, we say yes to respect.
"We say no to racism. Every life matters, Black lives matter. Do not be racist, we care and we listen, and we hope you do the same.”
There has been widespread condemnation of racist messages sent to some members of the England football team after their Euros final loss to Italy at the weekend.