Leeds primary school students' video message supporting England team after racist abuse

Abigail Pickup said more than 20 eight and year old pupils from year four Willow at Grimes Dyke Prmary School, Swarcliffe, said they wanted to send out a message of support to the England team.

They wrote out messages for the the video, which has been relesaed on the school's soccuial media sites.

Miss Pickup said: "The messages say the children were shocked, upset and disappointed by the racist comments and they were extremely proud of the England players.

The year four pupils Willow at Grimes Dyke Prmary School, Swarcliffe, with their messages of support to the England team.

"They made it clear they want to grow up in a world full of equality and diversity and a world full of kindness.

"I'm incredibly proud of them for speaking out and spreading the message that we should respect everybody."

In the video, the pupils said: “We stand up for equality. We say no to bad comments, we say yes to respect.

"We say no to racism. Every life matters, Black lives matter. Do not be racist, we care and we listen, and we hope you do the same.”